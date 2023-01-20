Something that is no longer a surprise in the world of video games is the matter of previous leaks, images or videos that are made known to users in a way that is not considered official. This happens more now that we have internet, and obviously one of the most important launches that was not going to be saved is Forspoken.

Over an hour of gameplay has been leaked ahead of the official release next week. The images, which can be seen on the page of VGCshow approximately the first 75 minutes, the studio’s debut title Luminous Productions of Square Enix. It was planned to launch at the end of 2022 but some reason moved to this year.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Forspoken follows Frey Holland, a young woman who is transported from New York to a beautiful but cruel land called Athia. In search of a way home, she must wield new magical powers to traverse the world and fend off the monstrous creatures that inhabit it.

Remember that the game is officially released andthe 24th of January.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: That always happens with new games, a week ago they also uploaded gameplay from Fire Emblem: Engage, including the intro cinematic.