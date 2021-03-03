Experts will begin construction of the first hotel in space in 2025. This is stated in the publication Daily mail dated March 1.

It is specified that the hotel will be designed for 400 people. It will be called Voyager Station and was developed by Orbital Assembly Corporation. Completion of construction is expected in 2027.

The space station will be shaped like a large circle and rotate to create artificial gravity. The hotel will resemble a cruise ship with its features, themed restaurants, a cinema, a spa and other amenities will be available to visitors.

Also, the hotel will be glad of capsules, which in the future can be sold to NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) for space research. Some of the modules will be handed over to the Gateway Foundation for purposes such as crew accommodation, water, air and electricity. The rest of the modules will be leased or sold to structures of world governments or private companies.

The cost of building the facility or accommodation in it has not been reported.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is to become the first space tourist of the American company SpaceX, is recruiting eight people to fly to the moon with him. The flight is to take place in 2023.