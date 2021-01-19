The first smartphone from Honor with Google services will be the V40. This is reported by Mobiltelefon, citing its own sources.

According to insiders, the Honor V40 (V40 View in Europe) will be the company’s first smartphone after the lifting of US sanctions. A package of services and applications from Google will be available on the device out of the box. Journalists believe that this is precisely the reason for the fact that the release of the flagship was postponed from December to January.

As follows from the disclosed data, the announcement of the smartphone will take place on January 22 in China. The global presentation of the device will take place later, the appearance of the gadget in European sales is expected in the spring.

Sources also revealed that the Honor V30 will have a 6.72-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 hertz refresh rate. The device will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. On the back of the smartphone, there will be a triple main camera with a 50 megapixel main lens. The front panel of the device will house a dual selfie camera with a resolution of 32 and 16 megapixels.

On January 18, sources of the Kommersant newspaper said that Honor smartphones planned for the spring will receive support for Google services. This became possible after the sale of the company to another Chinese consortium. Huawei, which previously owned Honor, has been under US sanctions since May 2019 and cannot sell smartphones with Google services.