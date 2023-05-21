Sunday, May 21, 2023
The first home run controversy: was it a Nacional goal in Pasto?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
The first home run controversy: was it a Nacional goal in Pasto?


The play of the controversy in Pasto vs. National

From that possible 0-2 in favor, the greens had to resign themselves with a tie to one goal.

The semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League began and with them, the arbitration controversies of the final phases of the championship. The first discussion is underway, after the decision of the referee Bismarks Santiago and the VAR, in the game between Deportivo Pasto and Atlético Nacional.

In the 90th minute, Nacional was 0-1 up on the scoreboard, thanks to a Juan Felipe Aguirre header in the 61st minute. A header from the same defender seemed to enter Diego Martínez’s goal.

The action was reviewed by the VAR managers Fernando Acuña and Diego Ruiz for several minutes. Finally, judge Bismarks Santiago was notified that, in his opinion, the ball had not fully entered and that he could continue with the match.

The version of the arbitration analysts about the action

Was there a National goal? The videos are not conclusive, since they do not have, in the official transmission, a side camera at the height of the final line.

Even the accounts specialized in arbitration analysis do not agree on whether or not that ball entered the Pasto goal: It should be remembered that in Colombia there is still no technology on the line to detect the goal.

To make matters worse for Nacional, on the last play of the game, Darwin López scored the equalizer for Deportivo Pasto, which makes the controversy grow.

Long before, in the first stage, the VAR took almost four minutes to annul a goal play by Pasto, which was clearly offside.

SPORTS

