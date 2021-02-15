Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, 15 surgeons from 13 different countries performed orthopedic surgery using mixed reality technology. This event, in which surgeons used Microsoft’s innovation, “Hollow Lens 2”, was part of an event entitled “24 Hours of Holographic Surgery”.

Dr. Shamsheer Fayaliel, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “VPS” Healthcare Group, joined the elite surgeons in a round table entitled “How the United Arab Emirates Benefits from Digital Technology for Patient Care”. He also participated in the “VPS Healthcare” that runs hospitals Burjeel Clinics include Dr. Jaber Al Khaili, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, and Dr. Rashid Al Sha’el, Director of Orthopedic and Traumatology.

In detail, the innovation and technology of Microsoft “Hololins 2” enabled a unique mixed reality experience, enhanced by reliability and security, and characterized by the ability to expand and develop at the level of Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence services. In addition, Dynamix 365 and Microsoft’s mixed reality communications app provide a great opportunity to empower medical institutions around the world.

The event toured a number of countries, including: France; India; And the Emirates; And South Africa; And Ukraine; Germany and Belgium; And Morocco; And Brazil; And Bolivia; And Mexico; And the United States; Add to Britain. The surgeons in each country were equipped with the Hololins 2 instrument, and were able to visualize the surgery and manage it using hologram technology. In addition, they were able to share their perspectives during the real time of the operation, and benefit from the experiences and expertise of their distant counterparts in different clinical cases. And train them remotely in order to enrich their surgical practices.

Surgeons, including Dr. Rashid Al-Shail and Dr. Jaber Al-Khaili, showed how to utilize the capabilities of these modern technologies to achieve best medical practices during operations. The mixed reality application provides surgeons with the ability to interact with the anatomical images of their patients in stereoscopic images that are displayed in real time, as well as For access to interactive educational programs during surgical procedures.

Dr. Rashid Al Shail said: “What we have in our hands today is more than just a tool. It is a way to connect surgeons from around the world to share best practices and improve surgical skills. Our goal is to showcase how Microsoft technologies, including Hololins, are doing. Azure cloud-based AI; Servicefs; Dynamix 365; Besides our partners’ system, by changing the foundations of cooperation in the field of health care. I would like to note that this technology will completely change the fundamentals of this field. Knowing that we currently have many health care clients, as well as investment returns.

It is worth noting that “Hololins 2” is a wireless 3D mixed reality headset that connects with applications and solutions to enhance or enable frameworks for collaboration, innovation and productivity. Compared to previous designs, this headset is lighter, more comfortable and more flexible for surgeons. The hand and eye tracking technology available in the device provides direct link, according to the surgeon’s point of view, allowing him to work with greater accuracy and flexibility.

For his part, Haider Salloum, Head of Small and Medium Enterprises Business Sector at Microsoft Emirates, said: “Microsoft is working on harnessing its innovations to promote public health for people around the world, and the technology provided by the company is like the“ Hololins 2 ”; Coupled with counterparts innovations such as cloud-based AI; Servicefs; Dynamix 365 is an example to follow for the role of technology in advancing the digital transformation of the healthcare sector. In his speech, Salloum added, “Through the Artificial Intelligence for Health initiative, Microsoft places great emphasis on accelerating medical searches, in order to ensure improved prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Within the framework of the other events of the event, 25 recorded discussions were held focusing on the contributions of technology to support surgical practices, and the future of medicine in general, where more than 60 international healthcare professionals discussed the strengths of mixed reality technologies, artificial intelligence and technological innovation in their respective fields. These seminars were also an opportunity to shed light on the importance of developing e-health, and to shed light on the future of healthcare training.