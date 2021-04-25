Picture: Reuters

The first high-profile entrepreneur

Billionaire Elon Musk goes on television: The head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX will be the guest presenter of the American sketch show “Saturday Night Live” on May 8th. The creators of the TV show, which has been running since 1975, announced the appearance of the 49-year-old on Sunday night on Twitter. Part of the concept of “Saturday Night Live” is that each time a celebrity joins the regular cast, holds an opening monologue and also plays in the sketches. Mostly they are actors, musicians or comedians – but the guest presenters have also included politicians such as the former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the long-time Senator John McCain. Donald Trump was there twice, most recently in 2015 at the beginning of his finally successful presidential campaign. Musk would be the first high-profile entrepreneur in the ranks. But he’s not a typical company boss either: Musk is regularly involved in discussions on Twitter, has a large fan base and has made guest appearances in films and TV shows such as “Iron Man 2”, “The Big Bang Theory” and the animation series “The simpsons”. As the musical guest of the week, Miley Cyrus will accompany him on her sixth SNL appearance. (dpa)