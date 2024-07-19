Friday, July 19, 2024, 1:24 PM



Updated 13:38h.









Since the beginning of the week, reports of the first heat wave of the summer have not ceased and the Region of Murcia has woken up today with a level 2 heat alert. In addition, the alarm over temperatures of around 42 degrees has led many companies in the Region to begin implementing measures against extreme heat.

This Friday, with temperatures estimated at 40 degrees in the Community, the Aemet has reaffirmed the maintenance of its warnings for high temperatures that will last until this Saturday, a day on which temperatures are expected to reach 42º, according to information from the Emergency Coordination Centre and the State Meteorological Agency.

For this reason, this Friday the yellow warning is maintained in areas of the Altiplano, Northwest, Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas and Vega del Segura and will remain in effect between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., hours when it is recommended to take extreme precautions against this heat, stay hydrated and avoid heavy physical activity. Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón remain without warnings.

Notices for Saturday



The Aemet has also reported that this Saturday, orange level warnings will also be active in the Altiplano and Vega del Segura for temperatures of up to 42 degrees and in the Northwest and Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, where temperatures can reach 41 degrees. As on Friday, the warnings will remain active between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.