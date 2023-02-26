They consoled each other, mother and son. The first images of Maria De Filippi and Gabriele Costanzo at the funeral home

The first pictures of Maria DeFilippiwho consoles his son Gabriele Costanzo at the funeral home, are heartbreaking.

Mother and son sitting in the front row and behind them, standing, the other two sons of Maurizio Costanzo, Camilla and Xavierborn from the second marriage with the writer Flaminia.

Maria De Filippi is closed in her pain and not yet released statements on the disappearance of the great journalist. Close sources said that the presenter he didn’t expect it.

Maurizio Costanzo had been admitted to the Rome clinic to undergo a trivial intervention for the removal of some colon polyps. Unfortunately, although the surgery was successful, his immune system was unable to react and I am get complications: various organ infections, respiratory problems and bronchopneumonia.

Maria De Filippi and the many VIPs at the funeral home

Numerous i vip who yesterday went to the funeral home set up in the Sala della Promoteca in the Campidoglio. Mara Venier, the mayor of Rome, the former mayors Rutelli and Raggi, Pierluigi Diaco, Fiorello, Lino Banfi and many others, all heartbroken by the disappearance of the father of Italian television.

Moving images show Fiorello embracing Gabriele and Maria De Filippi, the tears of Mara Venier, hidden behind a pair of sunglasses. Lino Banfi that remember his missing wife a few days ago and now also joined by my dear friend Maurizio Costanzo.

But the most heartbreaking moment is the one captured between mom and son. Gabriele Costanzo was adopted by Maurizio and Maria when he was 13 years old. Today he has become a man, thanks to his two wonderful parents and works for his mother’s production company, behind the scenes. He prefers to stay behind the spotlightprobably to distinguish herself as the person she has managed to become, without having to depend on her famous parents.