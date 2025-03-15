The first headquarters that Rivera’s Primo Falange had is now that of a government ministry

In one of the offices in which 91 years ago there was the red and black flag of Falange today there is a sign that declares “in this house are not tolerated fascist attitudes” and another that says “migrate is forever.” It is the space in which the Minister of Youth and Childhood works, Sira Rego, for about three months, when the Ministry landed in its new headquarters. It is not just any building: located on the side of the Paseo de la Castellana, in Madrid, it is known as the Palace of the Marqués de la Eliseda, the same that served as first location for the phalanx of José Antonio Primo de Rivera after the foundation of the party.

The remains of Primo de Rivera leave Co -Camamuros

Among its walls, the young lawyer directed the fascist organization and in their rooms and halls gathered and discussed those who then deposited in it their hopes to knock down republican democracy. El Palacio, located on Marqués de Riscal 16 Street, hosted the first Spanish Falange of the Jons, when the merger with the Juntas de Onesimo Redondo and Ramiro Ledesma had already occurred. As he states Eduardo Álvarez Puga in Falange History (Dopesa), the meeting was convened at 10 in the morning of October 4, 1934. Two days later the first statutes and cousin of Rivera would be approved would be there appointed first Chief of Falange.

The game was already born almost a year earlier. “There is no more admissible dialectic than the dialectic of fists and guns when the homeland is offended,” said the firstborn of the dictator already deceased Miguel Primo de Rivera In the founding actheld at the Theater of the Comedy of Madrid on October 29, 1933. The first of the 27 points that were part of the initial ideology of the organization, which advocated violence as a way of reaching their goals, called all Spaniards to “raise” the “supreme reality of Spain” and assured: “We have a will to empire.”





The Palace, located in front of the headquarters of a well -known bank and near a two -star Michelin restaurant, has so far served to house the Youth Institute (INJUVE). But Sira Rego will present it to the public this Friday as the new headquarters of the Ministry in an official opening ceremony in which there will be, among other things, an encounter between young and veteran defenders of democracy during Franco. The meeting will be held precisely in which it is believed that it was the office of Primo de Rivera, in which the exeurodiputada of the United Left works. The act is framed in the 50 years of freedom that the government commemorates and is expected as a dialogue on the dictatorship and the “resignification” of the palace, in which the idea is to place a plaque.

More and more fascists

In a austere and sober style, almost like display The palaces of the Castilian. History, architecture and society (Turner). It was acquired by the aristocrat and great Andalusian owner Francisco de Asís Moreno y Herrera, who after his marriage to Teresa de Arteaga and Falguera would become Marqués de la Eldaiseda. Moreno and Herrera, who was a member of the Ultraconservative Spanish Society and also the founder of Falange, rented the palace to the party for “only five pesetas per year,” says González-Varas.

What linked the Marquis de la Eldaise with fascist formation were not just the ideas: he was a friend of Primo de Rivera, whom he knew from childhood, as his son told an article published in The debate In 2023, in which he confirms that on behalf of his father “appeared the headquarters of the match on Marqués de Riscal Street.” Both Moreno and Herrera and Primo de Rivera were elected deputies by Cádiz in the Republican Courts in the November 1933 elections, in which the right -wing formations – the CEDA and the Radical Republican Party of Lerroux were victorious.





However, childhood friends would end each other because shortly after Falange celebrated his first national council in the palace, the Marquis of the Eliseeda would decide to leave the game. His departure has been attributed to his discontent for the program that came from that meeting, in which the separation between Church and State was adopted, but historians such as Joan Maria Thomàs, one of the greatest experts in Falangismo, believes that it was part of a broader context of “fascistization” of phalanx, that is, the process by which Jose Antonio went from being “an ultra -rightist to a true fascist” He was increasingly distanced from monarchical rights.

This evolution is, in fact, indissoluble from the experience of the party in the Madrid Palace, as Thomàs, author of Postwar and phalanx (Debate): “At that time the Alfonsinos of the Spanish renewal party financed Jose Antonio because they were interested in having a shock group, but when he began to become more fascist and criticize the rights to cut the subsidy.” The training then crosses economic problems to the point that it runs out of electricity and must hold meetings with candles and then leave the palace and look for another place as venue.

THE PALACE GUARD

“At that time José Antonio is going to see Mussolini to Italy and got a subsidy of 50,000 monthly lires that will directly charge the Italian Embassy of Paris. That would allow you to finance the newspaper Above -To Faith of the Jons– and the magazine Beamlinked to the Seu Youth Organization, ”says Thomàs, professor at the Rovira I Virgili University.

A new stage for Falange would begin from 1935, a party that sought the destruction of democracy and political liberalism using violent direct action, authentic fascist badge. Its members worked as a paramilitary militia and were trained for it. In fact, the Palace of the Marquis de la Elada was guarded day and night by an armed body. One of them, only 16, died on June 17, 1934 at the headquarters when firing his accident by accident, according to the newspaper Diario de Córdobawhich referred to the fact that in Marqués de Riscal 16 “several young people remain on guard every night.”

The trail left by the palace in the press arrived until The socialist, that on Thursday, July 12, 1934, he published information on a clandestine fascist meeting that had been held in the building and in which “the nationalist revolution was incited.” The police officers arrested several members, among whom was not Rivera’s cousin, who arrived later and would take care of the defense of his colleagues as a lawyer. In the building “numerous explosives, guns and ammunition” were seized, cites the article.

A state heritage property

After Falange left the palace, he was seized by the Republican government and, after the civil war, remained empty for a while. During Franco, he became part of the state heritage because, according to the regime, the farm. That is why the building is one of those that the Government has available to deploy its ministerial structure and one of those that has the greatest symbolic power. From the property, Minister Rego works in some pending laws such as youth or the reform of violence towards childhood.





Its vocation is that the new headquarters is an open space, to which any child or youth organization or youth can come to meet or carry out acts. This Friday will be attended by several people who were young during the dictatorship, among them Rodríguez.

The idea is that, after the reflections that arise in the encounter with young people, a commemorative plaque is elaborated “that serves as a tribute to the youth to the courage of democracy” and ends up installed in the palace, according to sources of the Ministry. Already in the afternoon there will be two assemblies, one of teenagers and another of young people up to 30 years in which it will be discussed on sustainability and whose results will then serve the Rego Department to prepare campaigns.

To the Palace of the Yugo and the arrows of Jose Antonio and that of democracy now separates almost a century. After the fascists abandoned him, the head of Falange, who had lost his parliamentary immunity by not deputy in the February 1936 elections, would be arrested and imprisoned and, after the coup d’etat, shot in the Alicante prison on November 20. The dictatorship, which appointed Falange Unique Party of the regime, granted Jose Antonio Messianic dyes and sacralized him as the “martyr” par excellence of “La Crusada”.

Eleven days and ten nights of ghostly courtship with the body of José Antonio Primo de Rivera



In the third anniversary of his death, his remains would be transferred in an 11 -day courtship from Alicante to El Escorial (Madrid). A 467 kilometers trip that the fascists would on foot and the coffin of “the absent” to their shoulders. In 1959 his body moved to the Cuelgamuros Valley, where he would take a preeminent place. Primo de Rivera is today out of the mausoleum sent by Franco in memory of “The Fallen” and a bouquet of flowers with the colors of the Republic that the founder of Falange fought to destroy – a red one, another yellow and another dwelling – decorate one of the tables of the office that perhaps occupied in Marqués de Riscal.