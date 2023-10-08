The Sderot municipality said that there are fears of a new infiltration of Hamas militants into the city.
The Israeli city of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip, was an important focus of a battle between Palestinian militants who infiltrated it and Israeli forces, on Saturday, as part of a surprise attack launched by Hamas.
It appears that the city was one of the movement’s first targets, as since the morning it had witnessed battles in which Hamas gunmen took control of a police station and its vehicles.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that a number of people were wounded during clashes between Israeli forces and gunmen at the Sderot police station.
At the beginning of the attack, the Israeli army said that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and clips filmed by amateurs and published on social media platforms revealed what appeared to be armed men inside Sderot.
