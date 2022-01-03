Halo Infinite pushed the saga to new horizons, with open environments contrasting the classic style of the saga. The first Halo, however, it was originally meant to have a setting open-world. The developers, however, had to reduce the range of the game due to the limitations of the hardware available 20 years ago.

The information comes from Marcus Lehto, director of Halo: Combat Evolved, who recently had his say – on Twitter – about Halo Infinite.

A fan then took the opportunity to ask Lehto if he would have liked Halo: Combat Evolved to have had one more open-world structure. Lehto explains that the original plans for Halo were actually to make it an open-world game. “When we created the first demo, the intention was to make it open world,” he explains. “The best result in this regard was The Silent Cartographer level”.

The fourth level of the Halo campaign: Combat Evolved, The Silent Cartographer was one of the most popular when it debuted in 2001. In it, the Master Chief and a group of UNSC Marines land on a small island to try to find a hidden room in one of the structures.

To some extent, then, Halo Infinite is only offering what was Bungie’s original vision.