The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports of the Netherlands notified, on September 2, 2023, the first case of human infection by a variant of the virus influenza A (H1N1)also known as swine fluto the World Health Organization (WHO).

This is the first human infection of the virus in the country during the year. So far there is no indication of the source of infection. The man would not have had any direct contact with pigs.

In Michigan, United States, two infections in people with influenza A according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the month of August.

The infected person is an adult from the province of North Brabant, who had no previous illnesses nor had he been exposed to animals. On August 20, the man presented fatigue and general malaise, the next day an acute respiratory infection developed with chills, weakness, headache, cough and fever.

As part of routine surveillance for respiratory diseases, a test was taken on August 22 and sent to the Dutch National Influenza Centre, located at the National Institute for Public Health and Environment, where it tested positive for the influenza virus. TO.

During a period of 10 days, the five people close to the patient were monitored, thus covering the maximum incubation period. None of them showed symptoms related to the disease..

The probability of community spread between humans and/or international transmission of diseases through humans is considered low.

For now, no evidence of transmission between individuals has been found. The health ministry classified the case as a sporadic event of influenza A(H1N1)v in humans. As of September 7, there are no symptomatic contacts and no further detections have been reported in routine surveillance.

World Health Organization ensures that “the probability of community spread between humans and/or international transmission of diseases through humans is considered low.”

Since 1986, a total of nine cases of virus variants in humans have been documented in the Netherlands. This is the third human infection with the swine flu virus in the last five years. Previously, cases have been due to influenza viruses A(H1N1)v and A(H1N2)v, however, There has been no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

On the other hand, on August 4, 2023, the United States International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point reported that two human infections caused by two different types of swine flu viruses occurred.

According to information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the two infections occurred in people who attended different Michigan agricultural fairs in the United States and they had contact with pigs. However, in this case the infection occurred due to the variant of the influenza A H1N2 and H3which are generally associated with animal contact.

What is swine flu or influenza A?

The H1N1 flu is a type of influenza A virus. In 2009, the WHO declared influenza as pandemic. They registered 284,400 deaths during the year.

This was a new combination of influenza that infects pigs, birds and humans. In August 2010, the pandemic was declared over, however, the flu strain became one of those that causes seasonal influenza.

2009 was a critical year worldwide due to the presence of the virus.

Seasonal flu is characterized by symptoms such as fever, cough, malaise, runny nose, muscle, joint, head and throat pain. The cough may last 2 weeks or more.

According to information, most people improve on their own, without the need for medical attention. However, in people at high risk the flu can be a disease serious and even mortal.

According to the WHO, annual epidemics cause 3 to 5 million severe cases and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths. In industrialized countries, deaths occur in people over 65 years of age.

The seasonal flu vaccine protects and helps fight H1N1 flu and other similar viruses.

It is mandatory to report all events or human infections caused by subtypes of the influenza A virus, as it is considered to have a great potential for impact on public health, according to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

