Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The first Gulf Youth Games 2024, hosted by the Emirates, will begin next April 16, with the participation of more than 2,000 male and female players in various games, and its competitions will be held in all the emirates of the country, with the opening and closing of the events taking place in the Emirate of Dubai.

The organizing committee for the tournament will hold a meeting in the second week of next January, to approve all requirements for the tournament, after the relevant committees have completed the basic procedures required, in order to achieve the hosting objectives and ensure the provision of all capabilities for the success of the prominent Gulf event in the UAE.

Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Judo Federation, Treasurer of the International Federation, and member of the National Olympic Committee, stressed that holding competitions in all the emirates of the country with the required standards aims to highlight the features of the host cities, and the UAE’s vital facilities and integrated infrastructure. And tourist destinations.

He explained that most of the federations participating in the tournament sent their own requirements, related to their presence in the events, the participating categories, and the ages of the male and female players, in accordance with international regulations and laws, and he added: “We are keen, with the support and directives of our wise leadership, to provide all the reasons for the success of hosting the events, and to present a distinguished tournament that will have A wide resonance by taking advantage of the presence of representatives of the youth of the sisterly Gulf countries in the UAE, to consolidate its global position in hosting and embracing regional, continental and international events, in accordance with best practices, and in a way that reflects its leadership and great status, in addition to providing the best capabilities and requirements that lead us to a Gulf sporting event. With international standards.”

Al-Tamimi said that the organizing committee will, in the next short period, launch the tournament’s logo after completing the scheduled arrangements, in addition to checking on all the equipment for the delegations’ residences and event venues, in accordance with the highest quality standards that characterize the UAE.

He thanked and appreciated the wise leadership of the country for its continued support for the sports sector and providing all requirements for holding the Gulf Tournament, indicating that this support is the cornerstone of the tournament’s success. He also praised the great efforts undertaken by the working committees, and the great cooperation from the institutions and bodies in the country. And sports federations, which will contribute to enhancing the hosting goals and reflect the honorable image of the UAE in organizing and hosting sporting events.