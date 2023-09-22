The first group of tourists from China arrived in Primorye without a visa

The first group of tourists from China arrived in Primorsky Krai under a visa-free regime. This was reported in press service government of the Russian region.

According to the head of the regional tourism agency, Arseny Krepsky, on Friday, September 22, a total of 64 people in four tourist groups will arrive through the automobile checkpoint in Primorye on a visa-free basis.

The first lists of travelers from China were received by the department on Thursday, September 21. In the morning, the first group had already crossed the border through the Hunchun-Kraskino border crossing. Three more groups will leave for Primorye before the end of the working day.

Earlier on August 15, the first tourist groups from Primorye arrived in China as part of a visa-free exchange. At that time, 162 people passed through the Kraskino-Hunchun border crossing.