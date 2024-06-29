The first group of Russian children will be sent to the North Korean equivalent of Artek in July

At the end of July, the first group of Russian children will be sent to the North Korean analogue of Artek – Sondowon, he said RIA News Chairman of the Board of the Movement of the First, Grigory Gurov.

According to him, the change of camp should take place from July 24 to August 2. Gurov emphasized that Sondovon has good conditions. Children will be sent on vacation with senior counselors.

In January, Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako announced plans to resume the practice of tourist trips to the DPRK. He said that the subject should become a transit point for trips to the DPRK. In particular, Primorye wants to send children to North Korean summer camps and restore mass tours for adults, as it was in the Soviet years. Kozhemyako emphasized that these practices will be returned gradually.