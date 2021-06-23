June 22 will be a date that will be present in the hearts of all Diego Armando Maradona lovers. His goals against England represented much more than a World Cup quarter-final triumph that he ended up winning, but rather a performance that marks his playing career.
Every Argentinian got tired of seeing the goals against the English throughout his life and every anniversary one returns to listen and enjoy the story of Víctor Hugo Morales. “Maradona, in a memorable run, in the play of all time … cosmic kite … what planet did you come from?To leave so much English on the road! “, He recites part of that masterpiece.
The truth is that yesterday there was a very special June 22, since It was the first year without the physical presence of Maradona. The eternal 10 lost his life on November 25 and this was the first great commemorative date without having him among us.
The tributes moved us again and the people lived up to it. Shouts of goal on the balconies at 4:09 pm, promotion players who made a minute of applause during the game and many messages on all networks. Rockets were heard in some areas and the whole country for a while remembered the great idol.
The good thing is to think that Maradona received all the affection and love when he was alive and that is something that can leave us alone. How many heroes were recognized when they had already passed away? The Diego lived a year as a football coach Argentinian, in which all kinds of tributes were made and where people were able to show all their affection. How they were shown it every day of their life and how they have always thanked him for what he did for us. Hopefully the screams have been heard up to heaven! We miss you Diego!
Leave a Reply