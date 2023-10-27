Rigoberto Uran He is a figure in cycling competitions and outside of them. His outstanding career and his life have been brought to television with Colombia in a production on the RCN channel.

Urán is one of the most recognized cyclists in the country, as his results determine it. He was second in the Giro d’Italia (2013 and 2014) and in the 2017 Tour de France he escorted the champion, Chris Froome in the classification.

Sadness

He is one of the few riders in the country who has won stages in the big three: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

In addition, he is a successful cycling clothing and restaurant businessman and has had very difficult times in his life.

Many Colombians do not know what the runner has gone through in his life, but today the television production is a success.

It captures Urán’s childhood and his beginnings in sports, cycling, and tells what happened to him at school.

However, one of the most important themes has not been touched on in the series, perhaps the main drama in its 35 years and which has not been seen in the novel.

The death of his father, also called Rigoberto, was the most complicated moment for him, since practically, at a very young age, he had to replace him in his family.

Very hard

That fatal episode will be told soon, but it is known that Rigoberto was a victim at a paramilitary checkpoint in the same hometown, and that forced him as a child, when he was 14 years old, to grow up.

He took over the reins of the house to support his mother, Aracely, and Martha, his younger sister.

That was when Rigo dedicated himself to keeping afloat the lottery and chance sales business that for years had been the livelihood of the Urán Urán family, thanks to the work and business of Don Rigoberto de Jesús, from whom he inherited the taste for the bicycle, since he went out riding with it on the weekends.

