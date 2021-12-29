The Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament is getting closer and closer, expecting the number of goals to increase after experiencing one of the lowest semesters with respect to that area.
Ideally, clubs should provide annotations from the first match of Matchday 1, so let’s live again the first target that occurred in the MX League for the past ten years.
A decade ago Monarcas Morelia and Tijuana gave away a 1-1 draw at the opening of the Clausura 2012.
The current analyst of Fox Sports appeared at minute 23 to push a ball centered by Miguel Sabah at Morelos Stadium to overtake those at home.
Again The monarchy He opened the curtains, this time against Cruz Azul to provide a level 3-3.
Just at minute 2, the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas He sent a bully diagonal that the Chilean did not push Hector Mancilla, but his countryman did to make the local fans celebrate.
Once again the Morelos Stadium was in charge of carrying out the first duel of the tournament, but this time Morelia lost 0-1 against Querétaro.
At minute 16, Diego de la Torre sent a center that the Argentine headed to seal the slate in favor of the visit.
The setting to start the actions of the Clausura 2015 was the TSM Corona Stadium, with the loss 1-2 of Santos Laguna before Veracruz.
On a corner kick, the goalkeeper Meliton Hernandez he went on the wing and after a rebound, El Pulpo only had to send the ball to the goal, although in the end the locals were traced back.
For the Closing 2016, the Corregidora Stadium hosted the first game, which culminated in the 1-3 stumble of Queretaro against Atlas.
Carlos Fierro stole a ball, which was left to Luis Miguel Noriega, who sent a precise cross into the area for Tito to score with a great header to drive El Gallinero crazy.
Red Sharks Y White Roosters were measured at the start of the Clausura 2017 with a victory for the sharks in the Luis ‘Pirata’ Stadium Fountain.
The veteran defender appeared inside the area after a ball sent by the Uruguayan Egidio Arevalo to define before the goalkeeper.
In the Clausura 2018 it was the turn of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to experience the first clash of the year with Puebla’s 2-1 victory over Tigres.
After a series of rebounds in the area after a cross, Alonso Zamora shot the bow with the archer Nahuel Guzman cutting off, however, the rebound was left to the Colombian to make it 1-0 in favor of La Franja.
For the Clausura 2019, the Morelos Stadium lived defeat 1-3 of Monarchs in front of Toluca.
Miguel Sansores He connected a center to the area that he managed to cover Alfredo TalaveraHowever, El Yuca yielded to the Peruvian who sent the ball to save in favor of the Purépechas.
The Clausura 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19, but on Matchday 1 they collided again The monarchy and the Red Devils, with the minimal victory by the visitors.
Luis mendoza He made a mistake when delaying the ball, which El Puma took advantage of to sign the only goal of the duel.
Already in Guard1anes 2021, Puebla and Chivas equaled 1-1 in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Captain Javier Salas focused on the boundaries of the area so that the current forward of Lion turn his head and beat the archer Raúl Gudiño.
