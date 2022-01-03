Yesterday Enes Unal gave the victory to the Getafe against him Real Madrid (1-0) with whom he was first goal of the year 2022 in league. These are the goals that have premiered every calendar year in our competition since 2008:
As yesterday, Barcelona visited Mallorca to open the year. Márquez scored the first goal in the Rijkaard’s victory against the vermilion in Son Moix (0-2).
The mythical Basque striker was playing his first campaign in Mallorca precisely. It was also in a match against Barcelona, at the Camp Nou, that resulted in a Barça victory (3-1).
Zigic was a very tall Serbian striker who triumphed at Racing in Spain. After signing him to Valencia, he did not work and in winter 2010 he returned on loan to Santander. In his first game in the comeback, he scored the only goal of the game against Valladolid (0-1).
Adrián has been an absolute international and European U21 champion with the national team. She was a promising young woman who is without a team right now. In 2011 he scored a double in Bilbao to give Deportivo victory (1-2) in the first game of the year. That year the Galicians went down to Second.
The Hispanic-Colombian has played almost his entire career in Spain. Racing, Sporting, Espanyol, Girona, … In 2012 he scored the first of his two goals for the Cantabrians in the victory against Zaragoza (1-0) that greeted the new year.
At 40, Rubén Castro continues to score goals for Cartagena. A legend of Spanish football who also appears on this list, since in 2013 he helped Betis win against Zaragoza (1-2).
The Atlético de Madrid captain has been defending the current champion’s colors for more than a decade. The previous title was won in 2014, the year they started with a victory in Malaga (0-1) thanks to a goal from Koke himself.
It was Griezmann’s first course at Atlético de Madrid, which he had reached for 40 million from Real Sociedad. He scored 22 goals in the 2014/15 season, and two of them to give his team victory against Levante (3-1) on the first day of 2015.
Thomas’ first goal in the league was also his first in 2016. Again the rival was Levante at the Calderón, and the Ghanaian’s goal was the only one in a highly contested match (1-0).
When we think of Costa Rican players who passed through the league, Keylor Navas comes to mind. However, Borges also won the affection of our audience. Specifically from Deportivo de la Coruña. In 2017 his goal was worth saving a point against Espanyol (1-1) in the first game of the year.
Once again, Atlético de Madrid appears on this list. In this case with Correa, the author yesterday of the two goals in the victory against Rayo Vallecano (2-0). In 2018 his goal served to put the first win of the year on track against Getafe (2-0).
It is nice to see such a beloved and important player in Spanish football as Cazorla. Villarreal earned him a ‘rebirth’ as a footballer after an ordeal with injuries. In 2019 he scored the first goal of the year in the yellow tie against Real Madrid (2-2).
Braithwaite’s life was about to change in January 2020. In March he signed for Barcelona after the injury of Luis Suárez, but before that he had had time to score the first league goal of the year in the Leganés draw in Valladolid (2-2).
Niño has been dazzling for a couple of years at Villarreal and this year he has gone on loan to Mallorca to grow. In 2021 he scored the first goal of the year in the yellow victory against Levante (2-1).
The Turk became the last player to join the list yesterday. He took advantage of a serious error by Militao to beat Courtois and give Getafe a very important and surprising victory over Real Madrid (1-0).
