The first goal at Ravano bears the signature of Matthew Meoni, small but snappy wing of the Villa Rosa. «I’m very happy with this record – she admits – and it’s a good feeling. However, I want to thank my team-mates who put me in a position to score a very easy try». Her joy increases when she goes after her opponents, even if they are physically more powerful. «I chose this discipline because you keep playing even if you get hurt. The pain is not felt when you are out on the field running. It’s not like in other sports where as soon as they touch you, you fall to the ground.” A great satisfaction for Paolo Ricchebono, head of rugby at Ravano. —