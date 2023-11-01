Bletchley Park (Royaume-Uni) (AFP) – The first global summit on the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) opened this Wednesday, November 1 in the United Kingdom, and will bring together political leaders, technology giants and experts who will debate the dangers posed by the rise of this technology.

The current technological revolution raises passions, but also fears, which will dominate the two days of this meeting held in Bletchley Park (center), where the emblematic headquarters where communications were deciphered during the Second World War is located.

On the first day, participants will address the possible risks of cutting-edge AI, such as the controversial ChatGPT robot.

In parallel, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will announce in London on Wednesday afternoon the creation of an institute on AI security in Washington, which will bring together experts to establish “guidelines” and “identify and mitigate” risks. of this technology, according to a White House document.

High-level political representatives will participate in the summit on Thursday, including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres.

Businessman Elon Musk takes part in the artificial intelligence summit in Bletchley Park, central England, on November 1, 2023 © Toby Melville / Pool/AFP

Despite the tension and fear of industrial espionage, China will also be represented.

Stars from the Silicon Valley sector such as Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who founded OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, are also expected to participate.

“Behind closed doors”

Generative AIs, capable of producing texts, sounds or images in just a few seconds based on a request, have made giant strides in recent years. And the next generations of these models will be released in a few months.

This technology raises great hopes for medicine or education, but it could also destabilize societies, allowing the manufacture of weapons or escaping human control, the British Government warned.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, several of the “founding fathers” of this technology, such as Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, called for “the development and ratification of an international treaty on AI,” to reduce the “potentially catastrophic risks that systems advances pose to humanity.

The results of the Pew survey, carried out in the US in July 2023, on which jobs will be the most impacted by artificial intelligence in the next 20 years © John Saeki, Nicholas Shearman / AFP

The British Government hopes, at a minimum, to achieve a “first international statement on the nature” of the risks of this technology. It also proposes creating a group of international analysts, inspired by the model of the UN panel of experts on climate change (IPCC).

“This summit gives us the opportunity to make sure we have the good people with the good skills gathered around the table to discuss how we can reduce these risks in the future,” British Technology Minister Michelle Donelan said Tuesday.

The main challenge is to define safeguards without hindering innovation in AI laboratories and technological giants.

The European Union (EU) and the United States have chosen the regulation.

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday a broad set of norms and principles to “lead the way” internationally.

Several companies such as OpenAI, Meta (Facebook) or DeepMind (Google) agreed last week to make public some of their AI security rules, after the United Kingdom requested it.

The opinion of inhabitants of a selection of countries on the impact of AI on society, according to a survey by the University of Queensland, in Australia © Nicholas Shearman / AFP

In an open letter addressed to the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, a hundred international organizations, experts and activists regretted that this meeting is being held “behind closed doors”, dominated by technology giants and with limited access to civil society.

“We have to stop thinking that private, for-profit companies are the only possible and legitimate owners of the AI ​​systems that are transforming our lives and our ways of working,” said Sasha Costanza-Chock, a professor at the Berkman Klein Center in Harvard University, at a press conference.