Manoj Bajpayee released in September 2019manoj bajpayee) The Starr The Family Man web series was well liked by the audience. This is the reason that people are eagerly waiting for its second season. At the same time, Amazon and Manoj Bajpayee shared a post and gave some important information to the audience about its sequel.

Released in 2021?

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor of this series has shared a picture on his Instagram which is from The Family Man 2. The bomb is seen in this picture. And in this bomb, 2021 is written in place of time. In such a situation, it is being speculated that The Family Man 2 will be released soon in the new year. And the wait of fans will also end.

At the same time, two counts are being extracted on social media at this time. People are also speculating that it will be released in February, 2021. While sharing the post, Manoj Bajpayee or Amazon has not clearly disclosed anything of this kind. In such a situation, the suspense remains still regarding its release.

Manoj Bajpayee was in the role of intelligence officer

In this series, Manoj Bajpayee has played the role of a very strong intelligence officer. Whose name is Srikant Tiwari. Since they work in the intelligence department, they keep their identity hidden. They have done many successful operations. But at the same time, how he is struggling in personal life is also shown in the series in a great way. At the same time, just before the new year, its first glimpse has been shown, that is why it is being speculated that the makers will give the New Year gift to the audience with its release. But it is so important that the makers have already given the guarantee of banging the next series even before the first.