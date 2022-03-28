A gene therapy applied directly to the skin has cured nine patients suffering from a rare disease that causes terrible injuries at the slightest touch. Some of the lesions had been open and unhealed for years.

Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of genetic disorders that cause hypersensitivity of the skin. The nine patients treated – three of them children and adolescents – suffered from one of the most severe forms of the disease. A defect in the COL7A1 gene means that these people cannot synthesize the protein collagen 7, which is responsible for keeping the two outermost layers of the skin together: the epidermis and the dermis. This causes the slightest contact to open sores and wounds all over their bodies; also in the mucous membranes lining the mouth and digestive tract. These patients are nicknamed butterfly children because the disease begins to develop from birth and makes the skin as delicate as the wings of the insect.

This study led by researchers from Stanford University (USA) is based on a modified herpes virus that carries two healthy copies of the COL7A1 gene within it. When the deactivated pathogen enters the cells, they begin to produce the protein that corrects the disease.

The most striking thing about this gene therapy is that it is applied directly to the skin in drops, without even touching the lesions. The results of the trial with the seven patients show that most of the treated wounds healed after treatment and remained closed for at least three months. In contrast, untreated sores healed much less. One of the patients was a 10-year-old girl with a large chest wound that had been open for four years. The first application closed 70% of this lesion, which healed completely after a second round of treatment.

“This therapy tightens the skin and breaks the cycle of chronic wound opening and healing in patients,” said Peter Marinkovich, a Stanford University dermatologist and lead author of the study. published today in Natural Medicine.

It is the first time that gene therapy has been used against this disease and also the first use of this type of therapy directly on the skin, the authors of the work point out. Until now, the most successful experimental treatments were autologous transplants. First, a skin sample was taken from the patient and his cells were treated to correct the genetic defect. The tissue was then cultured to almost a square meter of healthy skin to be transplanted into the patient. This intervention was successful in some children, who recovered the ability to heal and began to lead a normal life. But it was a personalized intervention, complicated and subject to significant side effects. This new treatment does not require hospitalization. On the one hand, it has the disadvantage that gene therapy does not permanently correct the genetic defect, but on the other hand, it can be administered periodically without serious side effects, explains the medical team responsible for the trial. After treatment, the researchers took biopsies from the participants’ wounds. The results show that a few days after receiving the drug, their cells were already producing the long-awaited collagen seven that allows wounds to close.

The next step is to apply this treatment to the mucosa of the patients’ mouth, pharynx, esophagus and eyes, the study authors explain. “These results have very important implications because they can transform the field of gene therapy”, they highlight. This new drug will be developed by the US-based biotech company Krystal Biotech. The team has already started the last phase of clinical trials.

“These are very positive results,” says Fernando Larcher, an expert in regenerative medicine at the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research in Madrid. His team works on a therapy against this disease based on skin transplants, while his partner Rodolfo Murillas develops a method similar to the American one, but that would repair the genetic defect permanently. “The only drawback of the new therapy developed in the US is that it is temporary. The virus carrying the healthy copies of the gene does not incorporate into the genome of the cells, so the effects are transient. But this can be solved by applying the treatment dand periodically. It is possible that the new therapy may not only work against this disease, but also with other rare skin ailments, although specific trials will have to be carried out”, acknowledges the expert.

