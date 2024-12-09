An escape room and a restaurant. Enjoying the worlds is possible and proof of this is Experiencity Express Trainthe first gastro escape room from Spain. This unique proposal transforms what would be a regular dinner into the perfect setting to solve puzzles and enjoy unique dishes while traveling by train through Italy, Asia or America. A pioneering leisure idea that opened its doors on November 8 and is on Vicente Espinel Street.

This gastroescaperoom allows the participation of groups of two people up to 8who will enjoy a private experience in the chosen car for two and a half hours. It is designed so that each stop poses a enigma that they must solve through some clues, and while they can enjoy a dish. A perfect fusion between gastronomy and fashion activity.

Three cars, three continents

In the purest style of the famous and luxurious Orient Expressthis restaurant offers us a train trip to Italy, Asia or the United States, where each of its three cars, currently available, are themed from the decoration to the food. In the Asian car, for example, diners will be able to taste their crunchyozas, while in the American car they will try a hamburger in the purest style of the old west.

In the words of Paula Sánchez, development coordinator of Experiencity Express Train: “It is a different experience that combines the best of two worlds: the adrenaline of solving puzzles and the satisfaction of tasting exquisite dishes. It is not just any Escape Room, nor is it a typical dinner, but rather a multisensory experience that stimulates both the intellect and the palate”.