After being presented yesterday, the new Games with Gold for the month of April 2021 are here. The truth is that they have taken a long time to publicize the games that Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gold subscribers will receive as part of this promotion. And it is that just a day later they can be exchanged the first two Games with Gold of April 2021.
These are Vikings – Wolves of Midgard for Xbox One and Dark Void for Xbox 360, Both games are compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles via backward compatibility. It is usual that the day before the official day on which these games should arrive they are already available, and being the day before the change of month, it is time to redeem these games to add them to the library.
Credits: Xbox Wire
The first Games with Gold of April 2021 are now available
Here are these two action games that arrive as the first Games with Gold of April 2021 that are already available in the Microsoft Store for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to redeem. We present them to you in a way that makes it easier for you to get to know them and encourage you to take advantage of playing them on these vacation days.
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Fear the Wolves. They are cold, they are hungry and they will do anything to survive …
Ragnarök. Legend has it that when the coldest winter winds blow, the Jotun will return to exact revenge on the gods of Asgard. The world is headed for doom and the fate of Midgard hangs in the balance. But when the giants of fire and ice begin to unite their armies, they will meet the Ulfung clan, the Wolves of Midgard. This bloodthirsty band of ostracized Vikings did not bow after the destruction of their village, and they are determined to fulfill their destiny and save the world. As head of the clan, your duty is to prevent the utter destruction of Midgard and lead the fight against the evil creatures of the Fimbulvetr.
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard takes you to the Shores of Midgard, a world based on Viking mythology and history with a touch of fantasy. Confront the fearsome jotun, hordes of terrifying undead abominations, and the beasts of Ragnarök as you fight to survive in the increasingly freezing cold that threatens to end all life forever. Master powerful weapons like swords, shields, hammers and two-handed axes and bows. Earn blood in battle and offer it as a tribute to the gods to acquire and upgrade devastating spells and other unlockable items.
Jump into “The Void” … A sinister parallel world of hostile aliens, powerful weapons and deep mystery …. Dark Void’s unique combination of aerial fights and surface combat offers a dynamic new gaming experience. Feel the invisible transition between flight and fight in this epic Capcom® adventure.
Leave a Reply