May has not yet arrived, but it is common for Games with Gold to be ahead of its arrival date on the Xbox Store. And the community is attentive to price variations, where they have discovered that the first Games with Gold for May 202 are now available1. With this, Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and Xbox Game Pass Ulimate subscribers, will have the opportunity to add two more games to their library.

And as announced a few days ago, the May Games with Gold offers on May 1 two games such as Armello for Xbox One and LEGO: Batman for Xbox 360, which can be enjoyed via backward compatibility. Two family-style games that enjoy a great reputation and that will give, to those who have not played them, many hours of fun.

The Games with Gold in May will also bring games like Dungeons 3 and Tropico 4, but that will be from May 16. Right now, what matters is to know that the first Games with Gold of May 2021 are already available and with this two new game proposals are available to face the next few days.

Armello

Armello is a great fantasy adventure that combines three styles of play: the complicated strategies of card games with the sophisticated strategy of board games; all this combined with a role system. Play the hero of one of the Armello clans and go on adventures, plan conspiracies, hire agents, explore, defeat monsters, cast spells and face other players … all with one main goal in mind: assault the palace and become the King or Queen of Armello. The Kingdom of Armello is as dangerous as it is beautiful. In it you will find dangers, scourges and bandits hidden in every corner, and a corruption known as Putrefaction, which is spreading by leaps and bounds.

Lego batman

Embrace the role of BATMAN and his partner ROBIN as you build, drive, tour, and fight your way through GOTHAM CITY by capturing escaped villains including JOKER, PENGUIN, and SCARLETS and bringing them back to ARKHAM ASYLUM where they belong. Then immerse yourself in the story from the other side and take on the role of Batman’s enemies! Enjoy the power you possess and face Batman as you wreak havoc throughout the city.

