It is common for Games with Gold to arrive a day in advance, and as this month ends today, many will search the Xbox Store to see if they have the first Games with Gold available for March 2021. And so it is, after confirming which are the games that will arrive in March, the month is over and a new period opens for the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. They are the ones who can add up to two games to their library at no cost.

Now that the first Games with Gold of March 2021, we realize that both games are action games. Although his style is different, since we talk about the shooter Warface: Breakout and the arcade Metal Slug 3, there is no doubt that those who seek action will find it.

And they are only half a month that lacks big names, but has interesting proposals. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have access to new games, because they are available now the first Games with Gold of March 2021. Remember, they are Warface: Breakout for Xbox One and Metal Slug 3 for Xbox 360, which can be played via backward compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Warface: Breakout

Become the world’s greatest mercenary tomorrow in Warface: Breakout, a tactical first-person online shooter, where tight weaponry and strategic team cooperation define the PvP experience. Take part in fierce firefights, make split-second decisions, and master a vast arsenal of weapons to outmaneuver your opponents and ensure victory.

Metal Slug 3

We will start a new month with a lot of desire to know everything that can come in it. In addition to the Games with Gold, we must attend to the news that arrive via Xbox Game Pass throughout this month, where there is also speculation of a special event. An Xbox event that could take place at the end of the month and could serve to welcome Bethesda after the acquisition is complete.