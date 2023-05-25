The new showcase of PlayStation It started modestly, but little by little the game advances were improving, and that leads us to big surprises like the reveal of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. However, interesting things also arrived, such as the first gameplay of the long-awaited alan wake 2.

Here you can see it:

The best thing about the end of this trailer, is that Remedy revealed that the game launches on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Playstation Showcase