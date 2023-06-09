One announcement after another we’ve had at Summer Game Fest, ranging from big surprises like a new Prince of Persia game, as well as release dates for long-awaited games like Lies of P. they wanted to appreciate was Alan Wake 2, specifically some of his gameplay.

Here you can see it:

From what you can see, the title is very inspired by what has been the Resident Evil saga and its series of remakes. Only here the protagonists encounter supernatural dangers. Remember that it is released on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC in the Tepic Games Store.

Via: Summer Game Fest