The first crew of only Russian cosmonauts in the history of the International Space Station will leave on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on April 1, 2021. This was reported by “RIA News“With reference to the representative of the press service of” Roscosmos “.

It is noted that the previous fully Russian crew consisting of Sergei Zaletin and Alexander Kaleri went on the Soyuz TM-30 spacecraft to the Mir orbital station in April 2000. Crews from only Russian cosmonauts did not fly to the ISS.

“In accordance with the preliminary flight program for 2021, the completion of the 64th expedition is on April 9, the start of the 65th is on April 1,” said a representative of the press service of Roscosmos.

On September 27, it was reported that the main and backup crews of the 64th long-term expedition to the International Space Station arrived at Baikonur.

The main crew includes cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins. Astronauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hai became their stand-ins.

On September 28, the crew members will conduct the first “fitting” (training) in the Soyuz MS-17 manned transport spacecraft. They will work out the mechanism of action on the ground, familiarize themselves with the onboard documentation and perform a number of tests of the onboard systems.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft and the crew of a new long-term expedition is scheduled for October 14. The launch will take place at 08:45 Moscow time from site 31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the commander of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, Sergei Ryzhikov, would take with him the Gospel, a handful of Russian soil and a stone from Mount Tabor.