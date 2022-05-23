The first fully electric Lamborghini will be a four-seat GT, you probably already knew that. Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann now says that the car will be ready by the end of this decade. After announcing that Lambo will make a Le Mans Daytona hypercar for 2024, Winkelmann indicated that the model after the Aventador, Huracán and Urus will be a 2+2 model that is slightly higher off the ground.

“We’re working on a lot of things,” Winkelmann told TopGear† “It will be a more versatile car and the first model to go all-electric before the Urus becomes an EV.” He also indicated that electric models offer more possibilities for an extreme design. ‘Let me put it this way, the position of the batteries creates unexpected styles. We can go in a completely different direction in terms of design, but it remains immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini.’

The new model will probably lead to an increase in Lamborghini’s sales, but that is not the main goal for Winkelmann. When we asked him how many cars would be sold per year, he replied, “There is a limit.”

“The brand is much more important than the number of cars we deliver. The financial results are more important than the cars we deliver. The fourth model will give us the opportunity to grow in numbers, but this is not the most important.’

‘With fully electric cars, we mainly see a lot of acceleration in a straight line. We want to ensure that cornering speed is also taken into account in the design of the car. It’s about handling better than today’s electric cars. We are sure we can make that happen.’