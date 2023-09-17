Meteorologist Tishkovets: the first frosts were recorded in the Moscow region

The first frosts of this season in the Moscow region were recorded on the night of Sunday, September 17. This was reported by RIA News Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets.

In particular, in Cherusty the thermometer dropped to minus 1.3 degrees. Also in New Moscow in Mikhailovsky the temperature at night was 0 degrees. “In Moscow, at the VDNKh base weather station, the minimum thermometer showed plus 4.6 degrees,” Tishkovets said. According to him, last night was the coldest since the beginning of September.

In addition, the forecaster noted, frosts were also observed in other regions of Central Russia. In particular, frost appeared in the Novgorod, Smolensk, Tver, Yaroslavl, Ivanovo and Vladimir regions.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, predicted the onset of Indian summer in Moscow on 20-21.