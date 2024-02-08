Journalist Carlson published the first frame from an interview with Putin

Tucker Carlson published the first frame from an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. An American journalist posted a photo on Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the photo, Vladimir Putin sits opposite Carlson, the journalist listens attentively to the Russian president with a tense expression on his face.

Journalist Tucker Carlson, who flew to Moscow last week, interviewed the Russian leader in February and promised that viewers would see a recording of the conversation without editing so that everyone could form their own opinion. This will be Putin’s first interview with a foreign journalist since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine (SVO).

The interview will be published at 02:00 Moscow time on February 9.