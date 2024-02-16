The developers of the Siberian Aviation Research Institute named after S.A. Chaplygina (SibNIA, part of the Research Center “Institute named after N.E. Zhukovsky”) on Friday, February 16, carried out the first flight tests of the Partizan transport unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ultra-short take-off and landing demonstrator. The relevant information was published on website structures.

It is clarified that “Partizan” was developed by order of the Advanced Research Foundation (APF).

“The flight was conducted under the control of test pilot Vladimir Barsuk and lasted 20 minutes at an altitude of 200 m at a speed of 50 to 200 km/h. The first flight confirmed a significant increase in takeoff and landing performance compared to aircraft of this class,” the report states.

In addition, the Partizan UAV has the ability to transport cargo weighing up to 1 thousand kg over distances of up to 1 thousand km.

Earlier, on January 25, Vice-Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Sergei Semka announced that serial production of S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack drones will begin in the second half of 2024.

The rollout of the first flight model of the Okhotnik drone took place at the Nvosibirsk Aviation Plant named after Chkalov on December 14, 2021. It was reported that this is the first instance of a drone equipped with a flat jet nozzle.