Deputy head of Rostec Artyakov announced the first flight of the SSJ New airliner in the near future

The new domestic aircraft SSJ New, which is an imported version of the Sukoi Superjet 100, will take off for the first time in the near future, its preparation has reached the finish line. Vladimir Artyakov, Deputy General Director of Rostec, spoke about this in a release from the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec), reports RIA News.

According to him, the first flight will involve an aircraft with engines of joint Franco-Russian production SaM146, which was previously installed on the SSJ 100. Testing of the model with domestic PD-8 engines will take place later, the arrival of the engines themselves is expected within a few weeks.

SSJ New received Russian control system, avionics, landing gear, hydraulic system, air conditioning system and much more. Before the flight, all systems will be checked on the ground. Artyukhov stressed that the company is doing everything possible to launch the aircraft into mass production as soon as possible.

Andrey Boginsky, CEO of the Irkut corporation (liner manufacturer), said that after the first flight, the aircraft would be handed over to the Federal Air Transport Agency for certification tests. Based on their results, domestic systems must be approved for use. After completion of these procedures, it will be possible to begin commercial operation of the aircraft.

Earlier, Irkut and the United Engine Corporation (UEC) predicted a more than fivefold reduction in the SSJ 100 fleet by 2030. Aircraft will become impossible to operate due to the failure of the engines and the impossibility of servicing the hot part, which the French did. At the same time, experts consider the replacement to be too expensive, since it will require a significant change in design.

At the same time, the strategy for the development of Russian aviation, presented in the summer of 2022 by the Ministry of Transport, assumed that all 170 short-haul aircraft, mainly SSJ-100, would remain in operation by 2030.