Everything is ready in Cape Canaveral (Florida) for the takeoff on the 29th of the first flight of the Artemis program, whose third mission – scheduled for no earlier than 2025 – will take the first woman to the Moon. After

have passed the wet test – in which its fuel tanks were loaded, there were countdown tests and finally the fuel was drained – the Orion rocket and capsule have been commissioned in the Vehicle Assembly Building of the Kennedy Space Center and are now ready for the launch.

Artemis 1 is an unmanned mission. It will be the first time that the so-called Space Launch System – the largest rocket ever built, 111 meters high and weighing 130 tons – and the Orion spacecraft, for four astronauts and whose service module is European-made, have been tested together. If the mission takes off on the 29th, as scheduled, it will last 42 days in which Orion will orbit the satellite, approaching up to 100 kilometers from its surface and all its systems will be tested.

After this first flight, four astronauts will orbit the satellite on Artemis 2 in the spring of 2024. The third mission will initially take place a year later, will take the first woman to the Moon and will mark the human return to that world 56 years later. by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. This time, say NASA and ESA, to stay.