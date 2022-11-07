The airline of Venezuela Turpial Airlines left this Monday from the International Airport of Maiquetiawhich serves Caracasheading to Bogotá, on the first commercial flight between the Caribbean country and Colombia, after two years and eight months without an air connection.

Flight T9 8820 took off at 5:30 p.m. local time to El Dorado International Airport in the Colombian capital, as confirmed by the Venezuelan airport’s website.

On Friday, the airline put tickets on sale for this first trip between the two capitals, separated by 1,400 kilometers, to be completed in 90 minutes for a price close to 500 dollarsround trip, according to the offer on the page.

From the Caribbean country, there will be two flights a week, on Mondays and Saturdays, while from the Colombian side, the state company Satena will cover the reverse routeBogotá-Caracas, with tickets starting at 299 dollars, according to its web portal.

The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, announced last week, via Twitter, that the government of Nicolás Maduro had given the green light for the start of the flights, something that had been postponed on at least two occasions, since last September 26, when the first route was planned.

The resumption of the flights takes place six days after the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, met with Maduro in Caracas, where they agreed, among other things, to “restart and resolve the critical knots in transportation.”

Air connectivity between Colombia and Venezuela was suspended in March 2020, as part of the measures taken by the Maduro Executive against covid-19.

EFE