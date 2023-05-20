A plane of the Georgian Airways airline, performing a Tbilisi-Moscow flight, landed at the Moscow Vnukovo airport. The flight was the first after a four-year break, an Izvestia correspondent reported from the arrivals hall on May 20.

According to one of the passengers of the flight, she is very pleased with the flight. The plane trip saved a lot of time, she explained.

“I’m generally happy. Very comfortable. This is how it should be,” she said.

She added that the peoples of the countries should be friends.

On the eve of the representative of the Georgian delegation from the organization “Solidarity for Peace” Merab Chikashvili noted that the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia was “the request of the people.” In his opinion, Moscow and Tbilisi should do everything to strengthen relations between the two states.

On the same day, the aircraft of Azimuth Airlines made the first direct flight from the capital of the Russian Federation. There were 86 passengers on board.

Chairman of the Association of Restaurateurs of Georgia Shota Burjanadze said on May 18 that in connection with the opening of direct flights with Russia, the country expects an increase in the tourist flow from Russia this summer.

The ban on flights of Russian carriers to Georgia was canceled on May 10 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Direct flights between the Russian Federation and Georgia were suspended on July 8, 2019 by decision of the Russian side. On June 21, it was reported that the Russian leader had signed a corresponding decree. The decision to suspend direct flights was made against the backdrop of mass protests in Tbilisi, unrest, which posed a security threat to the Russians there.