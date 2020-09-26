The first Russian regular flight since the resumption of flights between Russia and Belarus landed at the national airport “Minsk”, reports RIA News.

An Aeroflot Airbus A330 has landed at the Minsk airport.

Earlier it was reported that on September 30, Belavia resumes flights to Russia. It is noted that the flights will be operated once a week on Wednesdays.

Recall that air traffic between Russia and Belarus was suspended in mid-March at the initiative of the Russian government due to the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus. The first overseas flights to the UK, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland opened in August. It was also reported that the Russian government announced the resumption of flights with four countries.