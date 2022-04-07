The first big fix for Gran Turismo 7’s launch issues – chiefly its grim grind made all the more unpalatable by the presence of microtransactions – is now live, boosting payouts for campaign and online events and making some other welcome changes along the way.

New events have been introduced, with big races at Le Mans, Sardegna and Tokyo Expressway slotting in alongside other tweaked races towards the end of the campaign that now all deliver bigger payouts. There are new 1 hour endurance events available once you’ve reached Collector Level 23 – all coming under ‘The Human Comedy’ banner, which is rather apt for the discipline – while online events will also now offer bigger payouts. Elsewhere the in-game credit cap has been lifted and more legendary cars will be listed in the auction house at any one time.

And there’s more! Off-road physics, which were a bit waywards, have now been grounded, some graphical tweaks have taken place and plenty more besides – you can see the full rundown of what’s new in Gran Turismo 7 version 1.11 in the extensive patchnotes.

There’s more to come, too, with some of Polyphony Digital’s promised fixes such as the ability to sell cars and full-on 24 hour races not yet making their way into Gran Turismo 7. It’s a pretty significant first step, though, and a welcome move in the right direction for what remains, despite its troubles, an impressive entry in the long-running series.