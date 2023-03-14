The first Fitness festival for women will be held in Bogotá

This March 18, the first edition of the W Fitness Festival will take place in Bogotá with sports activities such as soccer, Olympic lifting, gymnastics and didactic sections on nutrition and health.

The event will take place at the Compensar on 220 street starting at 7:00 am, in order to take advantage of the green spaces in the area. The delivery of kits will take place on March 17 at the Compensar on Calle 94 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Although admission to the event is free, you can buy symbolic tickets to support the Niñas sin Miedo foundation.

The organizers decided to divide the activities into three sections, the first called Nike Experiences has a 3 and 6 kilometer race circuit with a medal, Yoga and nutrition, movement and Recovery classes. The registration fee is 105,000 Colombian pesos.

The second sporting event is Training and consists of various competitions in pairs where skills in Olympic lifting, gymnastics and physical conditioning will be evaluated. The registration fee for couples is 230,000 pesos.

Finally, the third event will be Soccer 6 where teams made up of a maximum of 12 women will compete in a group stage tournament.

