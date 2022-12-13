Karen Bass was sworn in Sunday at a ceremony attended by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Eric ThayerBloomberg

The Karen Bass legacy has begun. The first woman to govern Los Angeles in history began her term on Monday by declaring a state of emergency over the homeless crisis. It’s been a coup for Bass, only the second African-American to hold the top mayoral job. With her gesture, the veteran Democratic politician places one of the most notorious problems of the great Californian city as her top priority. The most recent census indicates that there are about 70,000 people living on the streets in the county, a huge swarm made up of 88 cities. The city of Los Angeles alone has 42,000 homeless.

The Consistory is expected to approve the emergency declaration this Tuesday. Most councilors have backed the new mayor’s plan, called Inside Safe, to speed up the pace of housing homeless people. “We must be quicker to get people indoors, and we will be. We must build housing faster, and we will,” said Bass, who was sworn in Sunday in a ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris and poet Amanda Gorman. Bass, a veteran Washington politician with experience in community work, made the announcement at the height of the winter season, when temperatures are expected to continue to drop.

The issue of the homeless is one of the most worrying to the electorate. Bass defeated Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer who shelled out $150 million of his fortune to be mayor. Caruso won the vote in the richest areas and Bass swept black and Latino neighborhoods. He finally won by nine points difference. Among his promises was to relocate 17,000 homeless people in his administration.

A homeless person in downtown Los Angeles on December 6. FREDERIC J. BROWN (AFP)

After his triumph was confirmed, Bass began a tour of various areas of the city where homeless camps have been set up. This has been a recurring theme in Los Angeles and a point of contention between housing rights activists and the mayor’s office, which has ordered the removal of the largest encampments after declaring them illegal.

Bass formed a special team to respond to this problem. It is made up of experts from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) and counts politicians such as former California Governor Gray Davis and former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa among its advisers. The group held a round of consultations with non-profit organizations and local government agencies to come up with a tailored strategy. Most of the details, however, have not yet been revealed. The mayoress has promised that she will make them known in the coming days, once the councilors vote on the plan in the Town Hall.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The plan, according to some clues advanced by the local press, would invest some 100 million dollars to transfer people living in tents to shelters. The emergency declaration allows the new mayor to have faster access to money and to issue construction permits for new housing more quickly, in addition to suspending rules or regulations that are hindering the construction of new developments. The emergency will be in force for six months.

The initiative does not start from scratch. It takes up programs that were launched in the governments of its predecessors, such as the conversion of motels and hotels into temporary shelters and the medium-term rental of unoccupied buildings in the city center, which would be conditioned to offer housing to the homeless. the ceiling. These measures have not obtained the expected result in tackling the homeless crisis, but Bass has promised a more “aggressive” strategy.

The mayor appointed Mercedes Márquez last week as the person in charge of coordinating the response undertaken by the first black mayor of Los Angeles. Márquez already has experience in the City Council. She was one of Mayor Villaraigosa’s closest associates and worked in Barack Obama’s Cabinet within the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Her main job in Los Angeles will be to increase the speed of construction of new homes. For the moment, Márquez intends to start an evaluation camp by camp to see which is the first to disappear and begin its transition to a temporary shelter.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.