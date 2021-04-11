Dubai Police announced the appointment of the first female leader of the crime scene team, Lt. Khadija Al Balushi, who works as a duty officer in the shift system and leader of the crime scene team at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, thus adding to the successes of the female component in, through her leadership and transfer of the team. To the reports of crimes of all kinds.

The tasks of the leader of the crime scene team are to ensure the readiness of the group as well as the crime scene team on a daily basis, lead the team after receiving the report from the command and control center management, or from the general duty officers in police stations, and distribute the tasks to them after receiving the crime scene from the duty station general officer. The competent police, and then the team begins to inspect the crime scene, request specialized experts, collect antiquities and inferences, transfer antiquities to laboratories and prepare a report on the crime.

The Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Dr. Ahmed Eid Al-Mansouri said that the Dubai Police General Command, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, pays great attention to empowering women, and is rich in a large number of models and competencies that have been able to prove their ability to excel in the tasks entrusted to them professionally and professionally. Alia, and Lieutenant Khadija Al Balushi, one of these honorable models that we are proud to enter and challenge this field, as she demonstrated through him her ability to acquire knowledge from the specialized teams, which contributed to her assuming these duties as an alternate officer and leader of the crime scene team in the shift system.

For his part, the Director of the Crime Scene Department at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Colonel Makki Salman Ahmed, said that the Crime Scene Department operates within an integrated system of work with other sub-departments, such as the Department of Criminology, the Department of Specialized Criminal Evidence, Electronic, Fingerprint, Forensic Medicine and all departments The support specialist in submitting statements of findings and collecting samples from the scene of the accident. She plays a major role in achieving the strategic direction of Dubai Police, “a safe city”. Today, the administration is proud of the presence of a female component leading the crime scene team in one of the duty classes.

In turn, the leader of the crime scene team and a graduate of the first batch of female candidates for the Dubai Police Academy, Lieutenant Khadija Al Balushi, said: I chose this field for several reasons, the first of which is my passion and my desire to take on strong and new challenges for the female component, and through my studies as a candidate officer in the Dubai Police Academy for four years, The lecturers were reviewing many cases that Dubai Police succeeded in reaching their results, which guarantees rights and preserves lives and property, which greatly motivated me to serve my community through this aspect, in addition to the strong capabilities of the experiences, practices and equipment that Dubai Police possesses in forensic evidence and science. Crime, which is a great incentive to enter this discipline.

She added that she had researched a lot in the field of criminology, and that she had many questions that she would like to have an answer to, and she felt that her involvement in this work makes her part of a system she is proud to work in to enhance security and safety, protect society, uncover crime and arrest the perpetrators.

Lieutenant Khadija Al-Balushi has attended many foundational, specialized and advanced courses, including analyzing blood stain patterns at the crime scene, how to preserve the crime scene, dealing with the findings, the mechanism for removing and seizing biological samples from the crime scene, the first response course to emergency reports, and forensic photography. She also trains university students who enroll in practical management training. She is a member of the crime scene development work system team.





