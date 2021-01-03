The first female electric train drivers in modern history entered the Moscow metro line, reports on Sunday, January 3, the press service of the Moscow Metro.

It is noted that the trains driven by female drivers will pass along the Filevskaya line.

Special uniforms were developed for the female employees, taking into account the wishes of the female metro workers, as well as the experience of male machinists.

“The women themselves will choose what is more convenient for them to drive the train – in a skirt or in trousers: the seasonal uniform is being worked out taking into account these variations,” the press service added.

In addition, at least 50 new employees will join the ranks of women drivers next year, the metro said.

According to the Moscow Department of Transport, in honor of the first female typists, Troika transport cards with a barbie appeared in the metro.

“Together with Barbie, we have prepared some of the finest gifts. At the exhibition of the Vorobyovy Gory station, for two months it will be possible to see Barbie dolls in the form of a variety of professions <...> Look for Troika with Barbie in souvenir shops, “the department said in a Telegram message.

It is noted that several Barbie dolls in the form of subway drivers will be raffled off.

In 2019, the Ministry of Labor of Russia decided to reduce the list of professions prohibited for women in the country. In accordance with the innovations that came into force in 2021, women can drive heavy trucks, work as electric train drivers and serve on ships. At the same time, for them, the professions associated with open mountain roads, the laying of a metro tunnel, and also fire extinguishing will remain banned.