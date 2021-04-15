ofMarcus Gable shut down

Because of the small amounts of vaccines available, Germany continues to vaccinate slowly. In Brandenburg, the emergency brake must now be used. And even that is probably too late.

Munich – In order to break the third wave of corona infections *, one thing above all is needed everywhere: speed, speed, speed. With the really effective measures to protect against infection. In tracking the chains of infection. In the production of active ingredients against Sars-CoV-2 * and its particularly dangerous mutations *. And last but not least with the vaccinations.

But just when administering the vaccine, the first federal state now pulls the emergency brake! Brandenburg will no longer offer primary vaccinations until further notice. In the near future – presumably for several weeks – vaccines from Biontech and Moderna will no longer be administered to previously unvaccinated people in the country.

Corona emergency brake in Brandenburg: focus on “Compensation for the second vaccinations for Astrazeneca”

“We will no longer give out first vaccination dates in order to at least – as far as possible – be able to maintain the compensation of the second vaccinations for Astrazeneca * with the existing Biontech and Moderna doses,” said Interior Minister Michael Stübgen after a joint meeting of the Brandenburg state parliament committees for health and interior.

Even with this plan, the CDU politician suspects difficulties in the implementation: “It will be so tight that we are not necessarily able to achieve it now.” 62,000 vaccine doses from Biontech * and Moderna * would be in the next four weeks are needed to guarantee the necessary second vaccinations.

Always follow the arrows: In Brandenburg, for the time being, only people who have already been vaccinated will find their way to the vaccination centers. © Bernd Settnik / dpa

Corona emergency brake in Brandenburg: calls for more vaccine from the federal government

Stübgen doesn’t talk around the bush: “Unfortunately we do not have this vaccine at the moment.” Therefore, an increase in the amount promised by the federal government * is “absolutely imperative”. The bottleneck also arises because 6,700 scheduled cans from Johnson & Johnson * would not initially be delivered to Brandenburg.

Most recently, the federal and state health ministers * agreed that people under the age of 60 should be given a different vaccine for the second prick after an initial vaccination with Astrazeneca. The background to this is the side effects that appear to occur primarily in this age group, such as cerebral vein thrombosis that can be life-threatening.

According to the Robert Koch Institute *, more than 144,000 people in Brandenburg have so far been fully immunized, and just under 430,000 have received the first vaccination. In terms of the administered doses per 1000 inhabitants, the country is in the middle with 228. (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Bernd Settnik / dpa