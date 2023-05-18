Through many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outmaneuvered all their enemies, outwitting them, facing them with nerves of steel and out-driving them.

Now, they face the deadliest opponent they’ve ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past, fueled by bloodthirsty vengeance and determined to tear this family apart and destroy everything, and everything, that Dom loves, forever. .

This is the scoop we get for the first of what will most likely be three movies that are supposed to say goodbye to the franchise (finally). Fast X It already has its first reactions from critics and they are the following:

There’s no question this franchise is dumb… but having one character constantly ridiculing others and making fun of everything just feels like too much. – Grade C You will laugh, you will shout and you will feel for a few hours as part of a family. – Rating 3.5/4 Momoa is what these movies have always lacked: a flashy supervillain and a chaotic mercenary who likes to perch on the higher ground to unleash carnage. – Rating 4/5 It’s time to hang up the car keys forever. – Grade D With one foot in the past, one foot in the future, and one foot on the accelerator, Fast XIt is pure pigeon madness. Did I overstep? Oh, excuse me, were you looking for logic in this? – Rating 3/4 The most ridiculous movie fast and furious at the moment – ​​Rating 3/5 …returns to the familiar elements of the saga: chases on any surface, plummeting, applying the MacGyver on whatever has wheels, world travel all tied together with silly dialogue about the importance of family, loyalty and all that. – Rating 3.5/5 Each actor has his moment. The franchise adds Rita Moreno because why not %”#$? We’re at the point where Dominic mentions the word “family” and we have to laugh, it’s like great-grandpa Dom farting at the table while everyone eats. Despite the talent, one actor stands out – Momoa is excellent and does everything extremely well. – Rating 4/5 Fast X is another example of a series that’s so much funnier when you stop trying to inject realism into it and just let it run amok on a nitro-powered madness ride. – Rating 10/10

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: I recently tried to watch the entire saga, to try to find out why they kept making movies and if I had been wrong not to give it the importance it deserved. With a lot of effort I managed to get to the last Paul Walker film and that was my limit. I was excited when they warned that Fast X it was going to be the last until Vin Diesel practically confirmed that there are still movies out there for another generation of people.