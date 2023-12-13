In Khabarovsk, on Postysheva Street, the first family multifunctional center (MFC) opened its doors. They will help those who need special measures of psychological and social support. Two more such centers will open in Vanino and Bikinsky districts. They will start working in 2024, declared by the head of state Vladimir Putin as the Year of the Family.

As explained IA AmurMedia, Family MFC accepts young families, families of SVO participants, families with disabled children, those who have suffered from domestic violence or are in difficult life situations.

According to the deputy head of the regional government for social issues, Evgeniy Nikonov, 280 thousand children live in the Khabarovsk Territory. There are families who are in a socially dangerous situation and need special measures of social and psychological support. Such citizens will be able to find answers to all their questions in such centers.

The institution was equipped with a children's play corner and an “accessible environment” was created. The project was implemented jointly with the Children's Support Fund. Previously, the region won a competition for innovative social projects and received 10 million rubles from the federal budget.

It was previously reported that another first aid station will be built in the Khabarovsk Territory by the end of the year. A new paramedic and midwife station will appear in the Lazo area.