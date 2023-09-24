The evacuation of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh who have had to leave their homes due to Azerbaijan’s offensive in recent days began this Sunday, as Baku strengthens control over this enclave after the surrender of the militias in the area. An evacuation that many fear will become an exodus that will forever extinguish the historic Armenian presence in this area of ​​the Caucasus that, internationally, is recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but which until this week had remained under the control of Armenian forces.

The authorities of the Armenian enclave announced that those who have had to leave their homes in the front areas who wish to do so – there are about 10,000 displaced people on the streets of Stepanakert, the Karabakh capital – will be transported to the neighboring Republic of Armenia. “The families who have been left homeless after recent military actions […] , will be sent to Armenia. The Government will soon provide more information on the resettlement of other population groups,” Karabakh authorities said in a statement published on Facebook.

On Sunday afternoon, the first 377 civilians crossed the border, escorted by soldiers from the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Karabakh since 2020. Robert Ghukasyan, governor of the province of Syunik (southern Armenia), explained to the Armenian media CivilNet that preparations have been made to accommodate some 10,000 refugees in border towns.

During a meeting with the EU special representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, this weekend, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that “all rights of Karabakh Armenians are guaranteed” including “educational, cultural , religious, municipal and electoral.” The Azerbaijani media, citing government sources, claim that some Karabakhis have begun to apply for an Azerbaijani passport, but the truth is that the majority of Armenians in the enclave, some 120,000, do not trust Baku’s promises.

“Our people do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan. “99.9% prefer to abandon our ancestral lands,” he told Reuters. David Babayan, presidential advisor of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, as Armenians call Nagorno Karabakh. This is also the impression that all the Karabakh Armenians with whom this newspaper has spoken during the last week have conveyed: they will sooner leave their home than live under an Azerbaijani government that has subjected them to nine months of blockade, practically leaving them behind. without food, and harsh bombardments until they forced their surrender. In Stepanakert, excavators continue to open holes to bury the victims of the recent Azerbaijani offensive.

In addition, there are still several towns surrounded by Azerbaijani troops, with which it is very difficult to communicate and the situation of the population is unknown. The NGO NetBlocks, which monitors changes in internet supply globally, assured that has produced a very significant drop in Nagorno Karabakh since the start of the Azerbaijani offensive on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, coexistence is difficult to imagine at the moment, after 30 years of conflict and two wars. There is an element of hatred and rejection of coexistence on both sides,” says the analyst of the International Crisis Group in Baku, Zaur Shiriyev, in statements to EL PAÍS. On the one hand, there is the hatred accumulated by more than half a million Azeris expelled from Karabakh and surrounding provinces when the Armenians took control of them in the 1990s, and who now hope to return to their land. On the other hand, there have been years of nationalist propaganda on both sides and a strong anti-Armenian public discourse by the Azerbaijani Government. “It is understandable that mutual hatred has taken root. The older ones, who experienced coexistence during the Soviet era, have given way to new generations for whom the other party has always been a foreign concept, an enemy. Therefore there is no trust. The crucial question for the future is how much effort Azerbaijan is willing to make to rebuild trust, or at least to make its promises credible,” Shiriyev emphasizes.

However, despite this climate of mistrust, contacts between the parties have accelerated. This weekend, information has emerged of a second meeting – after the one held on Thursday – between the authorities of the enclave and representatives of the Government of Baku to agree on the shipments of humanitarian aid, the evacuation of civilians and the disarmament of the Armenian forces. . During the weekend and under Russian supervision, the so-called Karabakh Defense Army delivered various arsenals, including four tanks, a dozen artillery pieces, thirty mortars and grenade launchers, hundreds of explosives and 50 missiles.

Armenia’s fear for its sovereignty

In an address to the nation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian explained that his government is working internationally to “guarantee the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh,” but acknowledged that if this does not work , the country will “welcome” the “brothers and sisters of Nagorno Karabakh” in the Republic of Armenia. The Armenian president apportioned the blame for the situation between the passivity of the Russian peacekeepers and the “ethnic cleansing policy of Azerbaijan.” In another thinly veiled reference to Moscow, he accused it of violating “treaty obligations” (both countries are members of the same security organization) and of “endangering” Armenia’s “internal stability and security.” For this reason, he called on the international community to “express its determination” to defend the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Caucasian country. Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Pashinián in which, as he said on the social network Armenia”.

Also this Sunday it was announced that Pashinián and Aliyev will meet on October 5 in Granada, where a European Political Summit will be held, with the aim of moving towards a definitive peace treaty. Before, on Tuesday, representatives of both countries will meet with advisors from the French and German governments to prepare for the summit. Pashinián seeks to leave as a legacy of his Government a lasting peace with Azerbaijan, which allows the reopening of its eastern and western borders and breaks the Armenian isolation in the Caucasus. But he finds himself in a delicate position, cornered by protests, criticism from the opposition and complaints from the Armenian diaspora, who accuse him of the debacle of the Karabakh Armenians and of making too many concessions to Baku.

The fear of Armenians is that, fueled by its recent victories, Azerbaijan will increase its irredentist demands. For months, Azerbaijani commentators have increasingly used the concept of Western Azerbaijan to claim territories of the Republic of Armenia in which, they maintain, their ancestral inhabitants were Azeris. It is true that, until just over a century ago, in parts of Armenian territory, there was a significant number of Azeri population (for example, in Yerevan, the Armenian capital) and that at least 150,000 Azeris were expelled from the Republic of Armenia during the dissolution of the USSR. But it is no less true that hundreds of thousands of Armenians were also expelled during the 20th century from the territory now occupied by Azerbaijan.

In addition, Baku demands the implementation of the Zangezur corridor, one of the conditions of the ceasefire signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. This corridor aims to link the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan (an Azerbaijani autonomous region sandwiched between Armenia and Turkey). and the rest of Azerbaijan, through Armenian territory and under surveillance of the Russian Federal Security Service, but this demand arouses rejection among Armenians and is highly criticized by the opposition. Precisely, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – whose military aid has been key in recent Azerbaijani military victories – will meet with Aliyev on Monday in Nakhchivan. It is likely that one of the topics to be discussed at that meeting will be the Zangezur corridor, in which Turkey has high hopes, as it will allow it to send its products to Azerbaijan and Central Asia in less time.

