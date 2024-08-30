We are in a time when the franchise Fallout has taken a strong renaissance, this is largely due to the series released a couple of months ago on the platform of Prime Videosince with that many physical copies began to move at a level that the fourth and last installment did not have in years. Some gaming pages are aware of this fever, and precisely one of them offers a discount on the classic games of this franchise. Bethesda that no one can miss.

The Epic Games Store offers this week a unique opportunity for fans: download for free the FAllout Classic Collectiona package that includes the first three games in the series. This bundle brings with it Fallout (1997), Fallout 2 (1998) and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel (2001)allowing users to relive the origins of this influential RPG series that had its important evolution until the third numbered game.

The first two games were developed by Interplay and Black Isle respectively, they revolutionized the role-playing game genre in the late 1990s with their innovative focus on narrative and player freedom. Tacticsfor its part, was the first spin-off of the franchise, introducing a turn-based gameplay style focused on strategy and tactical combat, under the direction of Micro Forté.

Although the saga reached its massive popularity after the release of Fallout 3 andIn 2008, under the direction of Bethesda, many players have never experienced the original releases, which were exclusive to PC. This offer, available until September 5thprovides an excellent opportunity to download this collection for free, which normally sells for $12.99.

For now, not much is known about the next installment. Mainly because they are busy with the development of The Elder Scrolls VI.

Via: Epic Games

Author’s note: It will be time to redeem these games for future testing. I don’t know when exactly, but the day will come when they are removed from the backlog.