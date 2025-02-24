

The direct red that saw Antony In the final minutes of Getafe – Betis In the Coliseum it has been the first to have shown the Brazilian footballer throughout his sports career. The end has only been expelled three times in the 270 games he has played in the elite both in club competitions and in the selection of his country. It happened before for double yellow in the Sao Paulo and in Ajax but in Spain it has been released with a direct red.

The fact is that the Betic end was sent to the booth in the length of the duel in the coliseum because Alberola Rojas He understood that he had used “excessive strength” in an action in which he had no “possibility of playing the ball” and now the legal services of the club study whether to present allegations to the act to avoid being sanctioned before Real Madrid.

Antony was expelled on the two previous occasions in his career for double yellow in his stages in the Sao Paulo and Ajax. In the first set it came out before the pitch in a duel at home in the series A before the Porto Alegre guild that ended 0-0 and in which he saw yellow in minutes 27 and 87. It was August 31, 2019 . Ajax 3-2 on March 20, 2022.

In it Manchester United Antony was never expelled in the 96 official meetings he played and neither in the absolute or Olympic Brazilian team. In LaLiga he has played five meetings highlighting greatly with his performance in goals and assists and has already seen the first direct red of his sports career.